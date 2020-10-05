Wayne Barnes Ewell, 79, of Wilmington, NC died Saturday, September 12, 2020. Born in Bloxom, Virginia on October 10, 1940, he was the son of the late Walter Ward Ewell and Amanda Barnes Ewell. He is survived by two beloved daughters and their families, Chelsea, Jason and Cole Thornhill; and Clair Ewell and Zander Barnes McCabe, all of Wilmington. He is also survived by three sisters and their families, Angela Benton, Theresa Lewis, Lynwood Lewis and Lisa Lewis, and Andrea and Donnie Mason, all of Parksley, Virginia.

Wayne graduated from Hargrave Military Academy in 1959 and received a B.S. in Marketing and Advertising from Virginia Commonwealth University. He returned to college in the late 1990’s and obtained an M.Ed. from Salisbury University. After graduating, he traveled to China and lectured English in Dalian and Lushun. He further taught communications workshops in Bangkok, Thailand. His students enriched not only by his teaching, but by his good deeds.

When he returned to the U.S. he settled in Wilmington, NC near his daughters and their families, enriching his life and theirs. Always devoted to family, his life revolved around days spent visiting his daughters and playing with his grandsons.

Not a material man, Wayne preferred the simple things in life. He loved biking while echoing his motto of “use it or lose it”. He was also an avid football fan and photographer amassing a collection of thousands of photos which documented his family and travels. He spent much time on the internet connecting with old friends and meeting new.

The Eastern Shore always held a special place in his heart and he often returned to visit his Shore family and frequent old haunts. If only they could talk, oh the stories they could tell!

A generous soul possessing a contagious laugh, Wayne was often described as “the best playmate” and understandably so. His was a life well lived and our lives will never be the same without him.

A memorial service to celebrate Wayne’s life will be held at the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., with Mr. George Fulk officiating. Private interment in the Parksley Cemetery.

If you wish, you may remember Wayne with a donation to A Bike For Every Child at www.abikeforeverychild.org, a nonprofit organization he supported in hopes that every child could share his passion.

