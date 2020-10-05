Lanny Ross Mason, 74, husband of Linda Laird Mason and a resident of Onancock, VA, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020. Born January 12, 1946 in Nassawadox, VA, he was the only child of the late Melvin and Virginia Ross Mason.

Following college, Lanny worked a few jobs before finding his calling as a Virginia State Tax Collector. Though most folks didn’t look forward to seeing Mr. Mason knocking at the door, his willingness to listen, paired with his kind and compassionate nature, served him well throughout his 28-year career. Anyone who has frequented the town of Onancock over the last several decades can attest to seeing Lanny, and his dogs, walking the streets. He loved spending time outdoors whether he was bird hunting, washing the car, exploring the woods, or taking Jake, Shadow, and Simone on one more lap around the block. Over the last several years, Lanny’s health required a less active lifestyle, and rather than sit still, technology became his new passion. There wasn’t a tech gadget he hadn’t mastered, or a command Alexa couldn’t answer, and he always looked forward to studying the latest device. Those who knew Lanny will forever remember his kindness, his love for animals, and most likely, as the guy who always walked his dogs – all of which he would be absolutely fine with.

In addition to his loving and devoted wife of 53 years, he is survived by his son, Michael Mason and wife Dawn of Onancock; daughter, Traci Smith and husband Bryan of Temperanceville, VA; aunt, Annabelle H. Ross of Assawoman, VA; and granddaughter, Lindsey Smith.

The Mason family continues to be grateful for their many loyal neighbors on Marshall Street, as well as Lanny’s special friends, whose kindness and support have been invaluable.

A celebration of Lanny’s life will be conducted from the graveside at the Onancock Cemetery on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with Mr. George Fulk officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a contribution in Lanny’s memory to the Eastern Shore SPCA, P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

