Walter Colona, Jr., 83, of Accomac, husband of the late Sally Ann Colona, passed away on March 23, 2022 at his home in Accomac.

Born on March 5, 1939 in Nassawadox, he was the son of the late Walter Colona and Rachel Webb Colona. Walter worked for VDOT and owned his own lawn care business. A hard worker, Walter took pride in providing for his family. He enjoyed cutting grass, watching birds and taking care of his chickens.

Walter is survived by five sons, David Colona (Laverne) of Accomac, Paul Colona (Beth) of Daugherty, Glenn Colona (Faith) of Salisbury, Michael Colona (Tracy) of Cashville and Brian Colona (Lisa) of Pocomoke City, MD; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 29th at 2:00 PM from the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley with Pastor Sam Welch officiating. Interment will follow in the Edgehill Cemetery in Accomac.

The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6-8PM at the funeral home.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

To sign the guest book online, visit: www.thorntonfuneralhome.net.

.https://www.thorntonfuneralhome.net/obituary/walter-colona-jr