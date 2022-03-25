1.Craftsman table saw $50, Shopmaster band saw $100 757-693-1450

2.42in. cut John Deere x300 riding mower w/ new mulching blades, belt, low hours $1,500 609-780-4960

3.FREE Guinea pigs (2 males, 4 females) to a good home 757-710-3192

4.2 archery compound bows (1 w/ pin sight, 1 w/ swinging sight) $50 757-695-4965

5.Brand new Sniper Ladder stand 18ft intimidator model #STLS20, never used $100, Summit climbing stand, used $40, willing to sell both for $125 717-580-1165

6.Crank type Trailer jack w/ wheel, has surface rust, works fine $20, 40in. flatscreen TV $300, new 5G phone $25 985-498-6860

7.LF complete junk cars (title or no title) 757-201-1521

8.LF 1-2 bedroom apartment 302-519-5445

9.16ft Carolina skiff center console boat w/ 25hp Mercury motor, galvanized trailer $5,700, LF a shed 607-437-4782

10.6 Stainless aluminum car rims for sale, LF 2 stereo house components (separate units, 1 must be receiver, 1 must have a CD player) 757-710-5238 call after 4

11.Gentleman wanted to pick up a boat he purchased, LF Irish Setter dog 757-694-7267

12.Honda PowerMate 7,000watt portable generator $700 757-678-6630

13.Dinette set w/ marble top and 4 chairs $170 757-710-4905

14.44in 0 turn mower $1,000 757-709-4059

15.23ft Wellcraft boat w/ new engine, under warranty 804-436-7350

16.Eggs $2.75 a dozen 757-665-4637 22343 Wooney Rue Road

17.LF somebody to do yard work for 1-2 days a week, must be reliable and have transportation, leave contact information, LF 1950’s magazines (Life, Look!, etc) 757-694-5150