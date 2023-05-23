A graveside service with Military Honors for Vernon A. Lewis of Cheriton will be conducted Friday at 2:00 PM at Cape Charles Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Charles Peterson and Mr. Barry Downing officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cheriton Baptist Church, P.O. Box 227, Cheriton, VA 23316. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape
