1. Garden peas 7573505036

2. Lf tire or rims for 2005 Chevy Malibu reasonable price size 15. 7573500559

3. Dishwasher good condition $100 or less.. Price discuss when call 7578944917

4. Husky Lawnmower 17 1/2 horse. 42 inch cut nice mower 7578943196

5. Generator 16000 units brand new $1500 7573738858

6. Rocker/recliner good condition reasonable price. Husqvarna lawnmower 42 inch cut like new. LF small gas powered tiller 7579190098

7. 2000 Chevy Silverado pickup single cab automatic got some dings very dependable $2800 obo 3025191311

8. Jon Deere mower zero turn 25 horsepower Kawasaki, 54 inch cut really good shape $3500 7578943742

9. Lf bulldog puppy or pug puppy for free 7576076112

10. Golf cart for sale $2000 obo 7577094287

11. 33 inch walk behind Troy built 3 speed with reverse, electric start 9 horsepower lawnmower like new $600. Half horsepower Water pump $100 7578948118

12. Brand new purple Martin house 6 holes on each side brand new in box $70. Antique vanity $70 7578942045

13. 7577872735 Basketball goal reasonable price

14. 2 sets of car rims for sale 22 ink black in color with tires universal low profile $900. 20 inch chrome wheels and tires universal $550 can send pictures 7578947003

15. Willing to trade 2002 isuzu rodeo needs work for 2 sets of chrome wheels for a truck and car trailer 5 lug universal wheels 2 sets for a running car!! wheels and tires must pass inspection 6097804960

16. Looking for non-working chest freezer. Condition not important, as long as the lid seals. Call or text 757-710-5943

17. 1.vintage dress 100.00 2.guitar fg340 ascuitis six strings.$250.obo. 3.pool table project “condition great”no legs $100.00obo. 7577094174

18. 1 desktop pc new 100 push mower needs work 60 will someone to haul off couch call 709-0923

19. Mini intact Jack (mini donkey) 30 inches tall at his wethers, 8 months old, Located in Cape Charles $850 Text 7576786877 for more information

20. I have old wood frame window sashes only…great for green houses. They have original old wavy glass Plus aluminum storm window sashes Free for all. Parksey, Va location. Brian 206 779 6058

21. Looking for a 4 bdrm house to rent in accomack county moving home from ny in august 5859574346