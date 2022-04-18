Vera Louise Theus Miller, 79, a resident of Cape Charles, VA, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, at her residence. A native of Salem, MA she was the daughter of the late Russell A. Theus and the late Ora Mae Chase Theus. She was an artist, seamstress and a life member of Lower Northampton Baptist Church.

Vera is survived by her children, Kimberly Heath Horn and her husband, Randy, of Phoenix, AZ, Brian Clarke Heath and his wife, Kim, of Cape Charles and Mark Russell Heath of Cape Charles; 3 sisters, Beverly Thacher of Cape Cod, MA, Connie Nicholas of Jacksonville, FL and Patricia Cunningham of Rockville, IN; a brother, Russell Theus of Southfield, MI. She was predeceased by a son, Curtis Albert Heath, Jr. and a sister Colleen Yarboro.

A celebration of life service will be conducted Friday, April 22, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Lower Northampton Baptist Church with Reverend Jeff Conrow officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arts Enter Cape Charles 301 Mason Avenue, Cape Charles, VA 23310.

