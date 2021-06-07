Antoinette M. “Toni” Sawyer, 75, wife of Thomas E. Sawyer, Sr. and a resident of Birdsnest, VA, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, VA. A native of Pottstown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank J. Sieber and the late Clara M. Mossman Sieber. She was a member of Exmore Baptist Church.

In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by two sons, Charles F. Ohlinger of Birdsboro, PA, and Timmy Sieber of Baltimore, MD; a brother, Frank Sieber, Jr. of Pottstown; four grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister, Claire Schittler.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, June 7, 2021, at 1:30PM at Doughty Funeral Home with Reverend Jonathan Carpenter officiating. Interment will follow in Eastville Baptist Church Cemetery. Family will join friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Shore Christian Academy, 11624 Occohannock Road, Exmore, VA 23350.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

.