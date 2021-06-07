TEMPERANCEVILLE, Va., – June 3, 2021 – Tyson Foods is providing Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore $35,000 to support hunger relief in the Temperanceville area, the company announced today. Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore will use the awarded funds to support a mobile pantry that will be located near Tyson’s Temperanceville facility.

“We are striving to provide healthy food to those struggling with Food Insecurity in our communities here on the Eastern Shore,” said Charmin Horton, Branch Manager at Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. “Support from corporations such as Tyson have made these initiatives possible.”

The grant is a part of a national $1.5 million program by Tyson Foods that has provided 26 grants to hunger relief organizations that support 38 Tyson plant communities in 15 states.

The investments represent approximately four million pounds of food or the equivalent of 16 million servings of protein that will be distributed to address food insecurity.

“Feeding America projects that 42 million people (1 in 8), including 13 million children (1 in 6), may experience food insecurity in 2021,” said Garrett Dolan, senior manager, corporate social responsibility, Tyson Foods. “At Tyson, we’re honored to do our part to reduce food insecurity in the communities around the country that our team members live and work.”

The grants were awarded in response to requests for proposals by food banks and hunger relief organizations seeking to improve the efficiency of their operations or provide support for urgent feeding programs.