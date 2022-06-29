Richard Thomas “Tommy” Hickman, 67, of Hallwood, passed away on June 27, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family.

Born on December 17, 1954 in Nassawadox, he was the son of the late Melvin T. Hickman, Jr. and Evelyn Mears Hickman. An auto body technician, Tommy worked at Durbin’s, Midway and Smoots. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and looking for arrowheads. ….

Tommy is survived by his children, Jason Thomas Hickman of Hallwood, Nathan Mark Eulo of Hallwood and Christina Eulo Gardner (Neil) of Roanoke; their mother, Marie Hickman Rodgers of Chincoteague; his sister, Vicki McCready (Tommy McCready); and his grandson, Gavin Neil Gardner of Roanoke.

Funeral services will be private.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

To sign the guest book online, visit: www.thorntonfuneralhome.net.

.