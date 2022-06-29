William “Bill” W. Collins, Jr., 59, of Lee Mont, passed away on June 27, 2022 in Parksley.

Born on April 2, 1963 in Nassawadox, he was the son of the late William W. Collins, Sr. and Joan Ann Boyce Collins. Starting at a young age, Bill loved electronics and computers. He could re-wire or create just about anything related to electronics.

Bill is survived by his brothers, Richard “Ricky Collins (Stacy), Terry Lee Collins (Dana) and Keith Ray Collins (Sarah Ramsey); his aunt, Gloria Dean Boyce; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 3:00PM from the Liberty Cemetery in Parksley with Rev. Mark Howard officiating.

The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6-8PM at the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

