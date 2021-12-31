Tim Alan Sturgis, 63, a resident of Davis Wharf, VA, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021, in Birdsnest, VA. A native of Davis Wharf, he was the son of the late Leonard F. Sturgis and the late Margaret Mapp Sturgis. He was a member of Craddockville United Methodist Church.

He is survived by a brother, Leonard R. Sturgis and his wife, Miriam, of Birdsnest; two nieces, Amy Sturgis and Martha Sturgis; and three great nieces, Hailey, Jocelynn, and Caroline.

A graveside service will be conducted Sunday, January 2, 2021, at 4:00PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Pastor Rob Kelly officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to A.R.C. Eastern Shore, P.O. Box 626, Exmore, VA 23350 or Riverside Shore Hospice, Post Office Box 616, Onley, VA 23418.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

.