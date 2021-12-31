Clara Anita S. Kelley passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, when her late husband, Jimmy R. Kelley, Sr., and Jesus came to take her to her heavenly home. Her beloved son, Jeff, was by her side. She was born in McLeansville, NC, on June 1, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Cecil T. Stephenson and the late Clara M. Stephenson.

Clara and Jimmy were married on October 9, 1954, while he was in the Army. She took very much pride in being an Army wife. After retiring from the Army in 1974, they made their home in North Carolina and opened a small engine repair shop. In 1981, they moved their family and the shop, “Shore Saw and Mower” to Painter, VA. In Clara’s free time she loved going to bingo with friends, going to the slots with her son, Jeff, and working crossword puzzles. The highlights of her life were her family, especially her grandchildren.

Clara is survived by a son, Jeffrey S. Kelley and his wife, Rita; three granddaughters, Candy and Anita of MO, and Meagan of FL; two grandsons, Bobby, of TX, and Gregory of Pungoteague, VA; daughter-in-law, Paulette I. Kelley of Pungoteague; two step-granddaughters; two step-grandsons; five great-grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her parents and husband, Clara was predeceased by two sons, Jimmy “Robert” Kelley, Jr and Greg N. Kelley, Sr.; one daughter, Kathy A. Harmon; one brother, C.T.; and six sisters, Vera, Ruth, Catherine, Irene, Loraine and Inez.

Graveside services will be held Sunday, January 2, 2022, at 2:00 PM at the Kelley Family Cemetery, 30175 Harborton Road, Pungoteague with Pastor Tom Kellam officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Painter Volunteer Fire Company, Attn. Patricia Sturgis, Treasurer, Post Office Box 275, Painter, VA 23420 or to VVA Chapter #614, Post Office Box 771, Onley, VA 23418-0771.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

