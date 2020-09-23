Funeral services for Thomas Boston, Sr., of Fruitland, Md., will be held Sunday at 1 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md.  A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center.  Interment will be at Liberia Cemetery, Marion, MD.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.

Eastern Shore Radio App