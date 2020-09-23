Funeral services for Mr. Ronald Jones, Sr., of Salisbury, Md. will be held Saturday at 1 PM at the Bennie Smith Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md,. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
