Thelma A. Clark, 89, wife of the late Floyd E. Clark, Sr. and a resident of Belle Haven, VA, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center Parksley, VA. A native of Hillside, NJ and raised in Forked River, NJ she was the daughter of the late Sheldon Jones and the late Catherine Cook Jones. Thelma was a homemaker and was a member of Bethlehem Chapter No. 40, Order of the Eastern Star, Barnegat, NJ, Forked River Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and Exmore Moose Lodge 683. Thelma loved being with her family, enjoyed crocheting lap blankets for those in assisted living facilities, arts and crafts and collecting shells from the beach.

She is survived by her children, Sharon Clark of Houlton, ME, Floyd Clark, Jr. and his wife, Johnina, of Camden, NC, Nancy Paglia and her husband, Donald, of Oak Island, NC, Larry Clark and his wife, Frances, of Edmonds, WA and Barbara Gariepy and her husband, J.F., of Belle Haven; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 13, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Doughty Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Charles Peterson officiating. Interment will follow in Belle Haven Cemetery. Family will join friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Exmore Moose Lodge 683, PO Box 1227, Exmore, VA 23350 or the Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia, 2810 N. Parham Road, Suite 302, Richmond, VA 23294.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

