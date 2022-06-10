Congresswoman Elaine Luria joined House Democrats to vote for the ‘Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act,’ which would create a set of red flag laws at the Federal level.

The bill passed on a 224-202 vote, with all but one Democrat voting in favor. Five house Republicans broke ranks and supported the measure.

In a statement, Luria said ““Creating and implementing a nationwide extreme risk law will help keep guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others, and it’s another step we are taking to reduce the epidemic of gun violence, save lives, and make our communities safer,” Rep. Luria said. “I am committed to curbing gun violence and keeping people safe in Coastal Virginia and across the country through commonsense measures while respecting the rights of law-abiding citizens.”

The bill stands little chance of passing the US Senate.

The 2nd amendment to the US Constitution prohibits federal laws on private ownership of firearms, leaving the issue to the states. 19 states and the district of Columbia have enacted red flag laws, including the Commonwealth of Virginia, which did so in 2020 when Democrats controlled the state.

On Wednesday the House passed a wide-ranging gun control bill that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle and prohibit the sale of ammunition magazines with a capacity of more than 15 rounds. It too, has virtually no chance in the Senate.

