Terry Ross Landon passed away Sunday July 5, 2020 at the age of 61. A native of Tangier Island, VA, he was born May 11, 1959 to the late O. Ross Landon and Nellie McCready Landon.

As a lifelong Tangier waterman, Terry enjoyed being on the bay and spent his career crabbing and working for Dann Marine Towing. He loved music, especially Kid Rock and Luke Bryant, and looked forward to going to concerts. The gentlest of souls, Terry could always make you laugh, and as the Baltimore Orioles biggest fan, there wasn’t a baseball trivia question he didn’t know the answer to.

Terry is survived by his fiancé, Anita Crockett; her children, Shane Crockett (Beth) and Paige Crockett; and a special little girl, Erin “Diddle” Gott, who shared a special bond with Terry; his brother, Darren Landon (Chris); uncles, Burke Landon (Bonnie), Stan Landon (Margaret Ann), Ed Landon (Maxine), and Jackie McCready (Marlene); nephews, Justin Landon and Zachary Pruitt; niece, Rochelle Crockett (Bill); great niece, Isabella; great nephews, Peyton and AJ; and several cousins.

A memorial service will be held at the Swain Memorial United Methodist Church on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Darren Landon and Mr. Denny Crockett officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Terry’s memory may be made to the Tangier Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 239, Tangier, VA 23440 or to Swain Memorial UMC, P.O. Box 199, Tangier, VA 23440.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams Funeral Homes, Onancock and Parksley, VA.

