The Eastern Shore reports no change to COVID-19 metrics in Sunday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 30 tests in Sunday’s numbers.

In another high test day, Virginia added 867 new COVID-19 cases in Sunday’s report, bringing the state’s overall case count to 67,830, with 21 additional probable cases, for a new overall total of 2,840.

36 new hospitalizations were reported by the VDH, bringing the state’s total hospitalization count to 6,699, with one additional probable hospitalization, for a total of 45. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports another slight uptick in current COVID-19 Hospitalizations, with confirmed up one to 656 and probably up 24 to 389. Including those added under Governor Northam’s EO 52, Virginia has over 7,000 hospital beds available for COVID-19 patients.

Virginia reported two additional deaths Sunday morning, bringing the overall count to 1,859, with two additional probable deaths, for an overall total of 107.

Virginia processed 17,689 tests in Sunday’s report, the second consecutive day of nearly double Governor Ralph Northam’s daily goal of 10,000, for a test positive rate of 4.9%.

