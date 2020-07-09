Suzanne Richardson Hand, 78, wife of Haywood M. Hand and a resident of Belle Haven, VA, passed away Wednesday, July 08, 2020, at her residence. A native of Belle Haven, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Hamilton Richardson and the late Anastasia Kellam Ashby Richardson. She was a retired secretary for Occohannock Elementary School and member of Epworth United Methodist Church.

In addition to her loving husband of 61 years, she is survived by three children, Haywood M. Hand, Jr. (Kimberly) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Larri C. Hand (Lisa) of Richmond, VA, and Hope Hand Costanza (Chris) of Chesapeake, VA; loving sister and caregiver, Anastasia Richardson Gowen of Machipongo, VA; four grandchildren, Brennan F. Hand (Danielle), Logan Hand Melchione (Peter), Kayla Costanza, and Karlie Costanza; three great grandchildren, McKynLee Hand, Kayson Hand, and Watson Melchione; special niece and caregiver, Stacy Cannon; and special cousin, Norma Jones. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert A. Richardson.

A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 10:00AM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Reverends Mikang Kim and Tammy Estep officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverside Shore Hospice, P.O. Box 615, Onley, VA 23418 or American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 www.stroke.org

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

.