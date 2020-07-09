For the third consecutive day, all Eastern Shore COVID-19 metrics were unmoved on Thursday according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The Eastern Shore Health District processed 55 tests in Thursday’s numbers.

Virginia added 608 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the state’s overall total of 65,191, with five additional probable COVID-19 cases for a new total of 2,797.

48 new hospitalizations were added by the VDH, for an overall total of 6,582 hospitalized since February. Current hospitalizations in Virginia were down, with confirmed down eight to 586 and pending test result down seven to 370.

Virginia reported 33 new deaths, bringing the overall count to 1,832, with one fewer probable COVID-19 death.

15,424 tests were processed in Thursday’s report for a test positive rate of 3.9%.

.