Stephen S. Vass, better known as Shorty, 70, husband of Jo Anne Heath Vass and a resident of Saltworks, VA, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Sentara Heart Hospital in Norfolk, VA. A native of Saltworks, VA, he was the son of the late Margaret Mears Vass. He was a retired Machinist for N.A.S.A. and a member of Shorevettes Club and a 47 year member of Exmore Moose Lodge #683.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by many devoted friends.

A graveside service will be conducted Sunday, June 6, 2021, at 2:00PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Jay Wilson officiating. Family will join friends at the funeral home Saturday evening from 7 to 8PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SPCA Eastern Shore Inc., PO Box 164, Onley, VA 23418.

