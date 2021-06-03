Accomack County added in all three COVID-19 categories Thursday morning, with three additional test positives, one additional hospitalization and one additional death. The Eastern Shore Health District’s 7 day average test positivity rate increased to 4.6%.

Virginia reported 153 additional COVID-19 test positives statewide with 105 additional probable cases.

Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by one to 369 currently and remain at the lowest levels in over a year.

Seven additional deaths were reported statewide with three additional probable deaths.

