Funeral services for Sheila Cropper of Salisbury, Md., formerly of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md. A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be held at St. James Church Cemetery, Colona Road, Pocomoke, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.