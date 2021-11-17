Funeral services for Mrs. Rose Burrell of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 am at United Faith Church of Deliverance, Jersey Road, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. Bishop Copeland will be officiating. Interment will be at Green Acres Memorial Park, Salisbury, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.