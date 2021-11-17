Funeral services for Mrs. Rose Burrell of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 am at United Faith Church of Deliverance, Jersey Road, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. Bishop Copeland will be officiating. Interment will be at Green Acres Memorial Park, Salisbury, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
Related Posts
Mr. Shawn Turner of Bloxom
December 7, 2020
Mrs. Nellie Monroe of Salisbury
April 28, 2021
Mrs. Margaret Lee
November 8, 2018
Carolyn Travis Elliott of Cape Charles
March 22, 2020
Local Conditions
November 17, 2021, 11:20 am
Sunny
62°F
62°F
7 mph
real feel: 65°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 92%
wind speed: 7 mph S
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:45 am
sunset: 4:50 pm