Sarah Catherine Taylor, 17, of Onancock, VA, passed away at her residence on March 28, 2021. She is the daughter of Angela Taylor and stepfather, Devon Fairhurst, and the late Turner Mapp Taylor. She was born March 19, 2004, in Nassawadox, VA.

Sarah was a very determined and strong willed young lady. With her vibrant personality and laugh she would light up the room, but at the same time would tell you exactly what she thought whether you liked it or not. She was an avid sports fan and loved watching and playing the game. She loved her New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys. She has played softball since she was a little girl. She was the catcher and third baseman for Central Accomack Little League and the Virginia Legends. Her love for softball was like no other. She played basketball at Nandua High School and was the only girl that played football at Broadwater Academy. Her love was in the kitchen cooking a meal for everyone. Being in the kitchen cooking was her happy place. She worked in the kitchen at Bizzotto’s Restaurant and was learning from her mentor Miguel. She would do anything he asked of her and thoroughly enjoyed cooking next to him. The staff at Bizzotto’s often said that she was a breath of fresh air in the kitchen and a very hard working young lady.

In addition to her loving mother and stepfather, she is survived by two sisters, Courtney Taylor and Meghan Taylor, both of Onancock; maternal grandparents, Jerry and Dawn Lewis of Wattsville, VA; paternal grandfather, Samuel Taylor and his wife, Marji, of Craddockville, VA; two aunts, Tonya Beasley of Sanford, VA, and Dorothy Tadder and her husband, Mark, of Virginia Beach, VA; and numerous cousins. She was predeceased by her paternal grandmother, Georgie Mae Taylor and uncle, Coley Beasley.

A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 2:00PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Pastor David Sabatino and Reverend David Booth officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Accomack Little League, P.O. Box 486, Onancock, Virginia 23417.

