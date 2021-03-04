Samuel Brady, Jr., 81, husband of Louise Stillwell Brady and a resident of Cedar Grove, VA, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital in Virginia Beach, VA. A native of Oyster, VA, he was the son of the late Samuel Brady and the late Doris Mae Hinman Brady. He retired from the maintenance department of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and Tunnel after 15 years of service and was a member of Full Gospel Church.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by a son, Mark Brady of Cedar Grove; two daughters, Vicki Brady of Norfolk, VA, and Connie Brady of Townsend; six grandchildren, Raven Brady, Lauren Brady, Taber McNabb, Kayla Marie McNabb, Karlie Brady, and Little Sam Brady; and numerous other grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Billy Brady; five sisters, Bettie Riggin, Maryellen Birch, Marie Willis, Beulah Elliott, and Debra Brady; and a brother, Dan Brady.

A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 4:00PM at Capeville Masonic Cemetery with Reverend Randy E. Lewis officiating. A private family viewing will be held at the funeral home on Friday evening from 7 til 8:00PM. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Full Gospel Church, P.O. Box 792, Cheriton, Virginia 23316.

Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.

