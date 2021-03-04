The Virginia Public Access Project has issued its annual report of the 2021 Virginia General Assembly Session and it found Virginia Democrats ‘muscled their legislative agenda through the legislature,’ often times with not a single Republican vote.

According to their report, the passed legislation that grabbed most of the news headlines received little if any Republican support.

Of the 27 measures chosen by VPAP, the passed bills received on average just three Republican House votes and just 1.2 Republican Senate votes. In the business regulations passed this year highlighted by VPAP, of the four bills highlighted, Virginia’s Democrats voted for all unanimously, while only one lone Republican voted yes on one of the four.

The full presentation can be seen below: