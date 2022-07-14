Funeral service for Mr. Roy L. Douglas of Accomac, will be conducted on Saturday at 12PM from Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Interment will be in the Adams United Methodist Church Cemetery, Parksley. Arrangements by the

Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com .