Funeral service for Mrs. Rennie V. Stevens of Painter, will be conducted on Saturday at 1PM from Shiloh Baptist Church, Painter, with Rev. Dr. Jesse Thomas officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
