Robert Lee Brittingham, 71, a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at his residence. A native of Machipongo, VA, he was the son of the late Albert James Brittingham, SR. and the late Sally Webb Brittingham. He was a retired janitor for Shore Memorial Hospital.

He is survived by two sons, Jason Brittingham of Eastville, VA, and Chris Brittingham; a sister, Patsy Lilliston and her husband, Cleve, of Exmore; a brother, Billy Brittingham and his wife, Tina, of Exmore; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by a brother, Albert J. Brittingham, Jr. and a sister, Sally Frances Bailey.

A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 3:00PM at Johnsons United Methodist Church Cemetery with Reverend Rob Kelly officiating. Flowers will be accepted.

