A memorial service honoring husband and wife, Robert Gale “Bob” Beckwith, Jr. and The Reverend Claire Morfit Hunkins of Oak Hall will be held at The Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Jenkins Bridge on Sunday afternoon at 2, with The Reverends Robert Coniglio and Linda Scholer officiating. The family will receive friends at the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Saturday evening from 4 until 6.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Bob’s memory to Emmanuel Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 186, Oak Hall, VA 23416 or to Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge, ATTN: Administrative Officer, 8231 Beach Road, Chincoteague, VA 23336 (Please make checks payable to U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and include memo: In memory of Robert Beckwith, Jr.) and contributions in Claire’s memory may be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 186, Oak Hall, VA 23416 or to Intrepid USA Hospice, 165 Market Street, Suite 2, Onancock, VA 23417.

