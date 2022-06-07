Randall Luis Hickman, 51, a resident of Cape Charles, VA, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, at his residence. A native of Cape Charles, VA, he was the son of the late John L. “Jack” Hickman, Jr. and the late Irene Moyano Hickman. He was a welder and a member of the Catholic church.

Randall is survived by two brothers, John L. Hickman III and his wife, Trudy, of Cape Charles and Justin G. Hickman and his wife, Devon, of Parksley; five nieces and nephews, John Hickman, IV, Shannon Foisey, Cassidy Hickman, Harper Hickman and John Hickman, V; his K-9 companion, Scrappy; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Randall Luis Hickman II.

A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 2:00PM at Cape Charles Cemetery with Pastor Russell Goodrich officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SPCA Eastern Shore, Inc., P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.

.