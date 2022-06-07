- Basketball court on the stand, practically brand new asking $100.00 dollars. 757-693-0720
- For sale a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van $1000.00 or best offer. 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. asking $300.00 or best offer, the other is 10ft.$600.00 or best offer (757)789-5287 ask for Sandy.
- 2007 Volkswagen Passat Wagon needs work, sold AS IS $1,300.00 CASH 757-414-0074 leave phone number
- Animal play pen for small animals ie. gerbils, hamsters, baby rabbits 757-787-7969
- 2 cast iron tubs for sale, John Deere 110 mower $300 757-678-2566
- LTB 26″ bicycle 609-202-0767
- 41″ ships wheel w/brass center $350 757-694-5660
- Album collection for sale 757-709-8195
- 2002 Dodge Dakota p/u v8 auto transmission asking $5,000 757-710-8518
- Looking for a washer 757-694-5844
- Sections of chain link fence $50 ea. 757-710-7822
- Minnie Mouse baby walker $30, 2 in 1 portable baby bed $100, Ladies huffy bike $80 757-710-3579
