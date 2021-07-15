Funeral services for Prophet Donald Johnson of Millsboro, DE will be held on Sunday at 2 PM at Calvary Pentecostal Church, Bishopville, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be at Calvary Pentecostal Cemetery, Bishopville, MD. Services are in the care of Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.