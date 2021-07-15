Funeral services for Mr. Andrew Turner of Pocomoke City, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 5 until 7 PM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD. Interment will be at Christ M.E. Cemetery, Rehobeth Road, Pocomoke City, MD. Services are in the care of Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.