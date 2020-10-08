A graveside service for Peyton Charlotte Louise Custis, 2, daughter of Deanna and Richie Custis of Belle Haven will be conducted Wednesday at 3:00 PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Reverend Jonathan Carpenter officiating.

Family will join friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the funeral.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Norfolk, 404 Colley Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23507 or Trisomy 18 Foundation, Post Office Box 320, Flushing, MI 48433-0320 or Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters, attn:PICU, 601 Children’s Lane, Norfolk, VA 23507.

Online condolences may be sent to the family

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore.

