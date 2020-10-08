Ernestine Holston Lotz of Chincoteague, VA passed away on Wednesday evening, October 7, 2020 at the age of 91 at her residence. There will be a Visitation held on Saturday Evening, October 10, 2020 from 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM and a Funeral Service held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 3:00 PM, Union Baptist Church, Chincoteague, VA. Please make sure you wear a mask for the services. Local arrangements by Fox Funeral Home, Chincoteague, VA. Online condolences can be made at www.foxfuneralhome.com

