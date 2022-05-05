Funeral services for Nice Cornish of Hurlock, MD will be held Saturday at 2 PM at Faith Community Church, East New Market, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery. Services are being entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Hurlock, MD.
