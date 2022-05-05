- 2007 VW Passat wagon needs repair $1,600 cash 757-414-0074 LV message
- 1967 327 cu. in. Chevy motor bored 60 over. Motor disassembled $500 757-693-1450
- Free furniture you pick up 917-318-0796
- Seafood festival ticket for sale 757-665-4879
- LF hours/trailer to rent, LF work truck, LF dual axle 16′-20′ car trailer 302-519-1311
- 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300E $450, free furniture 757-787-7677
- 2009 Chevy Malibu for sale or trade for full size pick up 443-289-0103
