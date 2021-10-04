Funeral service for Neal Andison Fisher, Sr. of Eastville, will be conducted from the Bethel AME Church Cemetery, Eastville, Va., Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 12:00 Noon with Rev. Michael Gray officiating. Visitation and viewing will be held Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from4 until 6 PM at John O. Morris Funeral Chapel, Relatives and friends may call the John O. Morris Funeral Home, Nassawadox for additional information and/or visit the funeral home website: www.morrisfuneralhome.org.
