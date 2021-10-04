1.New HP Desktop $300, 3 ton floor Jack $225, LF puppy 757-894-1233

2.Upright freezer, 1 year old, excellent condition $55 757-777-4164

3.2016 Keystone Summerland camper, 30ft, 2 slide outs, front bedroom, sleeps 10, $18,500 757-710-4432

4.LF Female sheep or goat 757-350-1080

5.LF low mileage Honda CRV 757-414-0074

6.LF parts for a 60in Toro 0 turn mower, 27hp 757-709-9569

7.LF rental 757-694-7226

8.LF burn barrels 757-377-3689

9.Bissell bagless vacuum $25, Hamilton Beach microwave $25, black queen headboard and frame $60 757-694-1635

10.2 matching living room chairs $75, 3 color TVs $20 each, 2 matching nightstands w/ 2 drawers each $45, all items negotiable 757-678-7483

11.2005 Gallant, doesn’t run, has new parts, $1,000 obo 757-607-7664

12.new queen mattress and box set 757-331-4478

13.3-6 mo. baby clothes, 12mo. Baby clothes, men’s clothes 757-302-0474

14.Chevy S10 pickup, 4 speed, new brakes, new motor 757-387-0677

15.Mana refrigerator $50, call and leave a message 757-442-3366

16.front end loader w/ box scrape and bucket 757-710-0810

17.Savage 270 bolt action rifle w/ scope $300, burning barrels $25 apiece 757-709-4362

18.302-519-1311 2004 Chevy Silverado, fully loaded, automatic, tagged in Delaware, $3,900, LF dual axle car trailer, 16-20ft

19.8,000lbs boat lift w/ hardware $500 607-437-4782

20.2007 Chevy Uplander, very good condition $5,500 757-990-1045

21.Various tool boxes, engine cooler, engine stand 757-709-4685

22.LF electric stove 757-350-0407

23.Found small, black, male dog in field Lake Farm Road near Jenkin’s Bridge 757-824-3379

24.2 salt treated clothesline poles $20 757-854-8083

25.65in color tv, fully contained hot dog cart, glass China closet 757-694-8625

26.LF electric dryer in very good condition 757-710-0919

27.LF cheap pickup truck or work van for volunteer church work, LF transmission for a 2006 Ford Taurus 410-422-8973

28.Dining room table w/ 6 chairs and extra leaf, $60 must be gone by Saturday 410-913-7413