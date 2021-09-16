Service for Myrtle Mae Howard Pitt of Jamesville will be conducted from the Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery, Wardtown, Va. on Saturday, September 18th at 11 AM with Rev. M. Palmer Bunting officiating. Visitation and viewing will be held Friday evening from 6 until 8 at the John O. Morris Funeral Chapel, Nassawadox. Virtual visitation will be available. Should there be heavy rain Saturday service will be held at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may call the John O. Morris Funeral Home, Nassawadox for additional information and/or visit the funeral home website: www.morrisfuneralhome.org.