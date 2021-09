Funeral Service for Ms. Pat Baumann of Onancock will be conducted Sunday at 3:00 PM from the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley. Interment will follow in the John W. Taylor Cemetery in Temperanceville. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made the the SPCA.

To sign the guestbook online, visit: thorntonfuneralhome.net

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley.

.