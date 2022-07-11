Ms. Patricia L. Rogers, 58, of Bloxom, departed this life on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at her residence.

Born in Northampton County, she was the beloved daughter of the late Francis and Ellen Rogers. “Pat,” as she was affectionately known, was educated in the public schools of Northampton County. In later years, she gained employment with the Accomack County Public Schools as a bus driver and an instructional assistant for the alternative education program. She dedicated over thirty years of service until her untimely passing. Pat was also a personal care assistant for Briggs Home Health and Love Thy Neighbor.

Pat was a dedicated member of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Wardtown, VA. She was the Youth Director and the founder of the Youth Church. She also sang on the choir in prior years. Pat was willing to assist any in capacity, she was the epitome of dedication and commitment to Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Wardtown, VA, with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Interment was in the church cemetery.

She leaves to cherish her memories: four children, Jessica Boggs, James Boggs, Jr., Joshalyn Boggs, and Jennifer Boggs; fourteen grandchildren; ten siblings; eight special friends; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.

