SWAP SHOP MONDAY 7-11

1. 5500 Watt Champion Generator – 2 years old used twice $400.00 . Call after 5pm. 757 350-0858

2. 718 916 9758

Desks, chairs, piano, numerous household items, furniture, restaurant supplies, outdoor gas heaters, platform ladder, wall hangings, etc., etc. Proceeds to support medical, humanitarian efforts in support of Ukraine. Prices reasonable and donations to the Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, a 501-C3, gladly accepted. Please call Dr. James at 718-916-9758. We hope to be open for walk-ins this Saturday, July 16th at 40 Market Street, Onancock. PS- volunteer help gladly accepted.

3. Silkie mix rooster free to good home, male royal palm turkey $45 757 710 3192

4. 757 990 5424

2006 yamaha 20 hp out board 4 stroke low hrs. $1200 or best offer

5. 757 710 2912

7 piece den sofa set: sofa, loveseat, chair, ottoman, 2 end tables and coffee table

Multi Color Price $125.

6. 757 710 2912

Free foldup Treadmill in fair condition but works.

Good for some in a small home.

7. HONDA REBEL MOTORCYCLE 250 940 MILES $2200 OBO 757-694-7267

8.LF METAL OUTBUILDING REASONABLE PRICE 710-0810

9. 276 224 5003

Free guinea pigs and rabbits. Located in Temperanceville. 276-224-5003

10. 757 442 03061

LF plant variety hens and chicks (Sempervivum) also known as common houseleek.

11. GAS POWER WASHER LIKE NEW $65 OBO… LF WOODEN PALLETS CAN BE BROKEN… 40 BY 48… LF USED WORK TRUCK CHEAP EVEN IF IT NEEDS WORK… LF DUAL AXLE TRAILER 302-519-1311

12. 2000 MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE $4500; NEW GENERATOR $450

LF CLUSTER FOR 2002 TOYOTA CAMRY AND TAIL LIGHTS… 757-777-2506

13. LF ROOM TO RET BETWEEN PARKSLEY AND MELFA.. OR SHARE ARRANGEMENT 757-709-4685

14. 757-710-5238 AN ACRE OF LAND ON TURKEY RUN RD. MAPPSVILLE NEAR HIGHWAY, CLEARED, LEVEL HIGH LAND $29k…773 DEISEL BOBCAT WITH ROLL CAGE PLEXIGLAS TOP $10,500 FIRM..12000 BTU WINDOW AC…CLEAN.. $125…

15. 2007 HONDA ACCOORD 4 DR.. 128K MILES.. LOADED EXCELLENT CAR $6500 757-787-8455

16. LENAI TANKLESS WATER HEATER… CONVERTED TO PROPANE..5 LITERS… EXCELLENT COND. $500…757-894-5321

17. LF A WINDOW AC… 757-919-0384

18. MOTORIZED WHEEL CHAIR FREE… 757-331-1681

19. CHERRY PICKER $100 75-8378

20. 99 FORD PICKUP..350 236K MILES…$2500..732-977-5798