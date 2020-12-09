Funeral services for Ms. Dixie L. Handy of Parksley, will be conducted Saturday at 12PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Tamela P. Wise officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be attended virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
