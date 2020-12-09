Funeral services for Mrs. Katherine G. Fletcher-Smith of Parksley, will be conducted Saturday at 2PM the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Bishop David Sabatino officiating. Interment will be in the Foundation of Faith Cemetery, Belle Haven. Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be attended virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
