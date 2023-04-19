Funeral services for Mrs. Shirley A. Bibbins of Accomac, will be conducted Monday at 10AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co, Accomac, with Mr. Stanley Mason officiating. Interment will be in the Mt. Nebo Church Cemetery, Onancock. Family and friends may call on

Monday from 9AM until time of the service. Arrangements by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed at www.cooperandhumbles.com.