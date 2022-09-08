Funeral services for Mrs. Sethaleen Parker “Teeny” Taylor of Wachapreague will be held at the Exmore Baptist Church Outreach Center on Saturday afternoon at 2, with The Reverend Jonathan Carpenter officiating. Interment will follow in the Wachapreague Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted, or contributions in Teeny’s memory may be made to Shore Christian Academy, 11624 Occohannock Road, Exmore, VA 23350 or the charity of your choice. Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.