Funeral services for Mrs. Sethaleen Parker “Teeny” Taylor of Wachapreague will be held at the Exmore Baptist Church Outreach Center on Saturday afternoon at 2, with The Reverend Jonathan Carpenter officiating. Interment will follow in the Wachapreague Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted, or contributions in Teeny’s memory may be made to Shore Christian Academy, 11624 Occohannock Road, Exmore, VA 23350 or the charity of your choice. Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.
Related Posts
Richard Hudson
March 26, 2019
Marc Mirland Jeudy
December 10, 2021
Vivian Johnson
March 24, 2022
Dickye Phillips Hickman formerly of the Shore
November 25, 2020
Local Conditions
September 8, 2022, 4:29 pm
Cloudy
74°F
74°F
9 mph
real feel: 72°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 59%
wind speed: 9 mph NNE
wind gusts: 11 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:39 am
sunset: 7:22 pm
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts. Backup cache in use.
Click to show error
Problem displaying Facebook posts. Backup cache in use.
Click to show error
Error: The user must be an administrator, editor, or moderator of the page in order to impersonate it. If the page business requires Two Factor Authentication, the user also needs to enable Two Factor Authentication. Type: OAuthException
Shore Daily News Eastern Shore Radio updated their status.
1 week ago
This content isn't available right nowWhen this happens, it's usually because the owner only shared it with a small group of people, changed who can see it or it's been deleted.